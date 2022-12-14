'The next two years are critical': Ontario’s tourism sector not expected to recover until 2025

Ontario’s tourism sector, including officials in Windsor-Essex, is calling for a comprehensive strategy to address ongoing impacts of COVID-19 border closures, capacity restrictions, and structural issues.

The Tourism Industry Association of Ontario (TIAO) and Ontario Chamber of Commerce (OCC) released The State of the Ontario Tourism Industry Report on Wednesday, offering a blueprint to support the industry’s recovery and growth.

While domestic and inbound tourism improved in the latter half of 2022, officials say the industry is not expected to fully recover from the pandemic until 2025 – a situation that looks grimmer as a recession approaches, cost of living goes up, and consumer spending behaviour shifts.

“While there have been promising signs showing a pickup in visitation for the tourism industry since the start of the pandemic, we realize the next two years are critical for a full turnaround and recovery” said Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island.

The report calls out to the critical areas our province needs to focus on to ensure for a rebound – workforce challenges, infrastructural shortfalls, government regulation, and regional inconsistences.

“The holidays are a perfect time for family and friends to discover adventures in Ontario. However, consumers are pinching their wallets as cost-of-living skyrockets, and a recession looms large – weakening the recovery trajectory for Ontario’s tourism industry,” said Rocco Rossi, president and CEO, OCC.

“We need a comprehensive strategy to safeguard the ailing sector and support its sustainable recovery.”

Orr said location plays a key role.

“As a border market and destination, it is imperative to create and support impactful initiatives which will further stimulate visitation from the highly coveted neighbouring U.S. market,” said Orr.

Tourism is a major part of the Windsor-Essex economy that employs thousands of workers, said Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce President Rakesh Naidu.

“Our local tourism sector was hit especially hard with the border closure preventing so many Americans from coming over,” said Naidu. “We know that so many local businesses rely on that mix of Canadian and American consumers crossing the border. Businesses have struggled to return to pre-pandemic levels despite removing the border restrictions. Right now, it is crucial for people to support local businesses to help them get through the next few months.”

The report draws on input from tourism industry operators, experts, associations, chambers of commerce and boards of trade, and education leaders across the province.

Key recommendations from the report include: