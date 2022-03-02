'The nicest guy': Victoria stabbing victim remembered by family

Friends and family have identified 30-year-old John Dickinson as the victim of a fatal stabbing in downtown Victoria early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the 500-block of Yates Street near Lucky Bar around 1:30 a.m. for reports of the stabbing Tuesday.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from serious stab wounds. First responders attempted first aid and he was taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

"He wasn’t really the kind of guy to get in a fight or anything like that," said Jeff – a friend and business partner of Dickinson – who asked to have his surname withheld.

"He was an angel, like he was the nicest guy," said Jeff. "He would give you the shirt off his back."

A GoFundMe campaign has now been setup by Dickinson’s sister with the goal of raising $5,000. The fundraiser's intended to pay for funeral expenses and to get Dickinson home to his mom, who lives in Ontario.

"My mom literally has me and my brother. She doesn’t have anyone else, so now it’s just me," said Jasmine Bauer, the victim's sister.

Bauer describes her little brother as a fun-loving adventurer who’s smile could light up a room.

"The world is a little bit of a darker place without his spirit in it," she said. "I think if you asked anybody that knew him, they’d say the same thing."

SUSPECT ARRESTED

The man police suspect of killing Dickinson was arrested at an Airbnb in Vic West early Tuesday morning, shortly after the stabbing was reported.

"Our suspect who we took into custody shortly after the incident has not been charged in relation to this homicide," said VicPD Const. Cam MacIntyre on Wednesday.

"He is our suspect, he’s who we arrested in relation to this homicide," he said.

On Wednesday, the accused man faced a judge, but not in relation to Dickinson’s death. Instead, it was in relation to a previous crime.

"He’ll be before a judge for a breach of a release order related to a separate matter," said MacIntyre.

There is a publication ban in place which prevents CTV News from reporting the man’s name or the previous crime that he is accused of committing.

The man remains in custody as of Wednesday.

"(Dickinson) wasn’t the kind of guy to stay and fight in the bar," said Jeff. "He was the kind of guy that if you stepped on his shoe, he would be like, 'Oh, don’t worry brother, I’ll buy you a drink.'"