The number of COVID-19 related patients in ICU doubles in Waterloo region

The number of patients in ICU relating to COVID-19 has doubled in the last week across Waterloo region, according to the weekly dashboard update from the Region of Waterloo Public Health.

On Friday, the local health unit update showed 10 people in ICU relating to COVID-19, twice as many as the health unit reported in its last weekly update on July 29.

According to the dashboard, the number of patients in ICU steadily climbed throughout the week.

This is the highest number of patients in ICU relating to COVID-19 over the last 90 days. This week’s update eclipsed the 90-day previous high of nine patients in ICU on May 23.

The number of people in hospital relating to COVID-19 is 50, an increase of five, according to the public health dashboard.

Additionally, the local health unit is reporting four more deaths associated with COVID-19, the same number of deaths reported in last week’s update.

These four deaths bring the region’s total COVID-19 related deaths to date to 440.

The dashboard shows 368 new cases in the region, bringing the total number of cases to date to 48,876.

The health unit is reporting a dip of 16 active cases, with 413 active cases remaining in the region.

The number of outbreaks in active settings decreased by seven.

Currently, there are 20 active outbreaks with 12 in long-term care or retirement homes, two are in hospitals, and six are in congregate settings – a category that includes shelters, group homes and correctional facilities.

The region’s seven-day moving average test positivity rate sits at 18 per cent.

The region’s updated numbers are accurate as of Aug. 3, with the dashboard’s update coming on Aug. 5.