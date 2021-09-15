The number of Manitobans who took part in advance voting
Manitoba saw a spike in the number of residents who took part in advance voting compared to the last general election.
According to Elections Canada, the preliminary numbers show that 184,611 Manitobans voted in advance of this year’s election, which is nearly 67,000 more than in the last federal election. In the 2019 general election, there were 117,708 advance voters in the province.
When broken down by electoral district, Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley saw the largest number of residents turn up for advance polling at 19,133 voters. Winnipeg South Centre, Winnipeg South, Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman, and Kildonan-St. Paul followed closely behind with more than 16,000 advance voters in each of the districts.
The following chart demonstrates how many Manitobans in each electoral district voted in advance polls in the 2021 election, as well as the previous federal election
The election date is Sept. 20.