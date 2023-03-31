The number of speed cameras on Toronto streets will soon be doubled

City Council has unanimously approved a motion to double the number of speed cameras on the streets of Toronto.

Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie, seconded by councillor Mike Colle (Eglinton-Lawrence), brought forth the motion to increase the number of Toronto speed cameras from 75 to 150 this week.

The move comes just weeks after 25 new speed cameras promised by former mayor John Tory began issuing tickets.

The city’s first 50 speed cameras were first turned on in July 2020.

The city’s 2023 budget invests more in to Toronto road safety than any previous budget, a whopping $72.8 million. Of that, $13.9 million is earmarked for speed enforcement and red light cameras.

"Speed cameras are one tool we can use to help make our streets safer for all residents," said McKelvie in a press release.

Speed cameras in Toronto have received mixed feedback from citizens who say the devices are inconsistently marked. One camera on Parkside Drive, just south of Algonquin Avenue (Parkdale-High Park) accounted for 10 per cent of all speed tickets written in the latter half of 2022.

Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) devises cost about $50,000 annually to operate and maintain, not including operating costs from Transportation Services, Court Services and Legal Services.