The number of students homeschooled in Manitoba significantly spiked in 2020

Homeschooling numbers in Manitoba have seen a significant increase since 2019, according to the province's yearly enrolment report.

As of Sept. 30, 2020, Manitoba has 205,662 students enrolled in classes. That is nearly a 5,000-student drop compared to 2019.

But the homeschooling numbers have climbed by 4,338 children compared to the previous year, which is an increase of 117.6 per cent.

The homeschooling jump seems to be impacting the lower grades the most as Kindergarten enrolment went from 112 in 2019 to 340 in 2020—an over 200 per cent spike.

Grade 1 students learning from home went from 252 to 722, Grade 2 climbed from 374 to 905 and Grade 3 went from 382 to 895.

Across the board, homeschooling numbers have gone up in every grade resulting in over 8,000 kids learning from home.

Another school board enrolment casualty over the past year is kids that have been signed up for nursery school.

In 2019, 2,687 kids were enrolled in nursery school, but that number has dropped in 2020 to 1,577, which is a 41.3 per cent change.

CTV News has reached out to the Manitoba Association for Schooling at Home for comment.

This story will be updated when more information is available.