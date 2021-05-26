The number of vehicles turned away at the Manitoba-Ontario border over the long weekend

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were out in full force over the May long weekend to keep non-essential travellers from Manitoba out of Ontario.

Under Ontario’s current public health orders, which were put in place April 19, travellers from Manitoba and Quebec are barred from entering the province without a valid reason.

Valid reasons include people travelling for work, medical care, transporting goods, or exercising Indigenous treaty rights.

While Ontario is moving towards a reopening plan in June, a spokesperson recently said the interprovincial travel rules remain in effect.

The OPP said between May 21 and May 24, they screened 1,260 out-of-province vehicles on Highway 17 at the Manitoba/Ontario border.

Of the vehicles screened, 42 drivers were identified as travelling for non-essential reasons and were denied entry into Ontario.

“The OPP and its enforcement partners urge everyone to continue to comply with all restrictions in place to limit the spread of COVID-19,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “Please, stay home except for essential purposes, and follow the direction of your local public health unit.”