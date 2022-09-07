The numbers are in: West Region OPP reveal results of Labour Day weekend traffic campaign

While Ontarians made the most of the final long weekend of summer, OPP officers were also there making sure travelers were staying safe on Ontario’s roads.

According to West Region OPP, police laid 1,479 charges during a Labour Day long weekend traffic campaign blitz, which “focused on speeding, distracted driving, aggressive driving and failure to wear a seat belt.”

Here are the 2022 results:

Impaired driving: 39 charges – Lambton County had the most impaired driving charges in the region

Speeding: 941 charges – Huron County had the most speeding charges in the region

Distracted/inattentive driving: 9 charges – Middlesex County had the most distracted driving charges in the region

Failure to wear a seat belt: 62 charges – Wellington County had the most seat belt charges in the region

In 2022, 36 people have died on OPP-patrolled roads in seat belt-related crashes throughout the province. Over the last decade, 542 have died in Ontario in seat belt-related crashes.

OPP reminds drivers and passengers that, “It only takes a few seconds to buckle up. A properly worn seat belt greatly increases your chances of surviving a motor vehicle collision.”

The Labour Day long weekend traffic campaign results are in. This year's campaign focused on speeding, distracted driving, aggressive driving and failure to wear a seat belt. Check out the numbers in the video below. #RoadSafety ^dr pic.twitter.com/nItqHSMLPC