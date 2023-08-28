'The offense has to show up': Wes Cates shares some advice ahead of Labour Day Classic

Wes Cates says that the pressure is on the offense to perform ahead of the Labour Day Classic against the Blue Bombers.

Brit Dort

Welcome to a special bye week edition of X’s and O’s. Wes Cates alongside Brit Dort. Welcome in Wes.

Wes Cates

“Hey Brit, well it was a good win going into the bye week – a lot going on – but here we are in the bye week looking for something to discuss. What are we talking about today?”

Well let’s talk about that. That win brought them back to 0.500. At this point in the season would you have predicted this is where they’d be?

“Actually at the beginning of the season I would’ve hoped they’d at least be at 0.500 – maybe on the better side of 0.500 – knowing how much clamouring there was for some changes to the coaching staff. We had a change of offensive coordinator and a couple other positions but I think they are sitting in a decent spot based on how the CFL is kind of playing out. They’re still holding onto a playoff spot. There’s a few teams at the top and everyone else is still trying to figure things out. So I think the Riders are doing okay right now.”

Let’s talk about the back to back matchups against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Obviously one of those top teams you’re talking about there. What has to happen for them to get the win at the Labour Day Classic this year?

“Well I really wish the Bombers didn’t have a Thursday game when we get the bye so they wouldn’t have as much time to prepare but that Thursday game is almost like a mini bye week in itself. So the Bombers are going to be ready. I think it’s going to be about the Riders coming out with that intensity that they showed last week. I think Jake Dolegala is a guy that the team rallies around and I think the players came out and performed for the coaches. I think they came out and gave a hard effort for Dickie and I think they just need to ride that wave and just know that they’re going to have to play all 60 minutes. I mean the Bombers have [Brady] Oliveira and the run game and they’ve got receivers everywhere – I’m still trying to figure out how the heck they got Lawler on their roster but were just going to have to see if we can trade scores. I think this defense can keep them under 40 which seems to be a point total that they have no problem scoring. But I think our defense can keep them around that 30, maybe in the high 20’s mark. But this Rider’s offense has to show up.”

Yeah I agree. Between Lawler and Schoen they look unstoppable and then you mentioned their run game as well. But I think with the defense too they have to play smart. Because we’re seeing a couple guys that got fines this past week. They can’t have those late hits and things like that kicking penalties. My question is though because I know Rider Nation is going to be buzzing about who is the starting quarterback? It’s probably expected that Jake Dolegala is going to get this start but after that do you think the team goes with Mason Fine or Jake Dolegala? What’s going to be the deciding factor?

“I think it really comes down to how Jake plays in this game. Really after the way this team started off I really don’t think we’ve seen effort from the team as a whole like we did when Jake Dologala was at the helm. So with that being said you got to kind of roll with the hot hand and he threw some balls up there but the receivers went up there and got them and turned them into points. I think everybody on the team including the defense and special teams players seemed to play with a little more energy and vigor and I think that had something to do with having “their guy” Jake Dologala in there. There’s rumours that he’s kind of the team favourite at QB. I guess all things considered with some injuries and things like that probably playing a part. But I think you stick with Jake until things go sideways with him back there.”

Well it’s going to be interesting for sure and I’m sure a tough matchup for the green and white. Thank you for this one Wes.

“Always a pleasure Brit.”

Wes Cates played as a running back for the Riders from 2007 until 2011. In that time he recorded 46 touchdowns, over 4,700 yards rushing and 2,095 yards receiving. Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Cates now calls Saskatchewan home.

Watch X's and O's on CTV Morning Live, CTV News at Noon, 6 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. every week of the CFL season.