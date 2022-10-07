The Oktoberfest keg has been tapped

The sounds, sights and smells of Oktoberfest were spread across downtown Kitchener Friday morning as the official Oktoberfest keg tapping was underway.

On Friday at noon, the official keg tapping for this year’s 54th annual Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest was held as crowds were welcomed back.

“The 54th celebration of Oktoberfest in Kitchener-Waterloo is here and we’re so excited to be bringing the spirit of Gemütlichkeit back to the community,” said Allan Cayenne, president of Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest in a media release. “There are so many new ways to experience the festival this year, it’s going to be great to see the community back together again!”

K-W Oktoberfest officials say this day has been a long time coming and are happy to have locals and visitors gather and watch the beer flow.

Kitchener resident Gordon Thomas said he feels excited to be back at Oktoberfest again after so long.

Another Kitchener resident, Bridget Lewis said: “we have such a rich German heritage here in Kitchener that we should be out celebrating whether you’re German or not.”

Hundreds of locals and visitors from all over were in Kitchener to participate in the festivities.

Downtown Kitchener was filled with not only familiar sights of Oktoberfest.

“It lifts my heart when I hear Oktoberfest and when I hear that music when they’re singing, it’s delightful,” said Cecilia Piller, Kitchener resident.

CTV News spoke to a couple who travelled from Missouri who drove 14 hours for the festivities and said they’re happy to be back and celebrating Oktoberfest like they did years before.

“Wander around and see the people and enjoy the crowd and event, looking forward to the keg tap and the music and the dancing and just a really fun event,” said Ray and Marilyn Heidbrink, from Missouri.

Others travelled for a taste of Bavarian food.

“I got an Oktoberfest sausage with sauerkraut and it tastes wonderful, it’s great,” said Waterloo region resident Bridget Lewis.

The celebrations didn’t stop there, the Schwaben Club hosted an Oktoberfest buffet and then will open up the hall and their Biergarten for more festivities.

“Our band will be here after that, the bars are fully flowing and people are dancing and having a good time,” said Tracey Hanke, vice-president of the Schwaben Club in Kitchener.

Though they recently downsized from their Kitchener location to Breslau, they said their celebrations would be just as significant.

“It is nice to be back in person to see people to dance, to enjoy the camaraderie with everyone,” said Hanke.

Another Oktoberfest tradition, the Thanksgiving parade is set for Oct. 10 beginning at 8 a.m.

CTV Kitchener will air the parade at noon.