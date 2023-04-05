The old ball game returns to Detroit, plan ahead for Tigers home-opener

No doubt there will be plenty of tail gating parities around Comerica Park on Thursday.

Baseball fans are expected to celebrate the home-opener for the Detroit Tigers scheduled to take on the Boston Red Sox.

Traditionally, opening day resembles more of a holiday as tens of thousands of people flock to downtown Detroit.

Transit Windsor expects to run its regular tunnel service, which operates on an hourly schedule, and there may not be additional resources for more rides.

Tyson Craig, Transit’s executive director, recommends if people need to take the bus, to leave early and be patient.

“We can't pull buses and drivers from regular weekday routes for the expected crowds attending a sporting event across the river,” he said.

Craig recommends people car pool to avoid delays and any possible disappointment from missing the action.

The first pitch is scheduled at 1:10pm.