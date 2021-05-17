The online tools helping the 2SLGBTQ+ community access inclusive health-care

A new set of free, online resources are now available to help those in the 2SLGBTQ+ community access respectful and inclusive health-care.

The new suite of online tools was developed by the Canadian Virtual Hospice in collaboration with 40 2SLGBTQ+ organizations and more than 100 people with lived experience.

“The Canadian Virtual Hospice has taken the lead as with other organizations or assistance across Canada in creating resources that reflect the needs of the 2SLGBTQ+ community,” said Albert McLeod of Two-Spirited People of Manitoba Inc.

Among these new tools is a 2SLGBTQ+ Canadian Healthcare Bill of Rights for Advanced Illness and End of Life, the first of its kind in the country.

McLeod noted a lot of people in the 2SLGBTQ+ community have their own particular needs.

“A lot of the time those health-care systems don’t have a good understanding of what that means and how to provide inclusive care in some situations,” he said.

McLeod said this bill of rights was created to inform 2SLGBTQ+ people of their basic rights as Canadian citizens, but also to inform service providers and allies about navigating the health-care system.

“So appropriate care is provided at this important time in their lives,” he said.

WHY THIS IS SO IMPORTANT

McLeod said accessing mainstream health-care has always been an issue for people, but the lack of access has only increased over time.

“That’s an issue of people not going in for service or not having the tests that they need,” he said.

McLeod added that the pandemic has only highlighted how important health-care is.

“Just in terms of getting information from Public Health and then being able to access the health-care system in whatever way we can,” he said.

“I think the pandemic has really opened that awareness, particularly to LGBTQ people about proper care, using people’s pronouns and really recognizing their family structure.”

- With files from CTV’s Nicole Dube.