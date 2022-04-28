The only castle in Kingston, Ont. is for sale at $2.8 million

It’s a chance to own a slice of history in Kingston, Ont., as the city’s only castle is up for sale.

Built more than 150 years ago, "MacIntosh Castle" is on the market for the first time in half a century.

The home at 14 Sydenham St. is on the market for $2.8 million. Royal LePage realtors Marjorie Cooke and Sandy Sheahan list the historic property in Kingston’s Sydenham District

“There’s such an incredible wow factor,” says Sheahan. “When you see it you go, ‘Where did this come from?”

It is a three bedroom, three-floor heritage designated building in the gothic revival style. The building's distinctive tall central tower has stone walls made out of limestone, which the city is famous for.

Called "MacIntosh Castle", it was constructed in the 1850s for Scottish ship owner Donald MacIntosh in an effort to entice his family to move to Kingston from Scotland, promising them a, "Castle with a view of Lake Ontario,” says Bill Youden, a local historian with Kingston Trolly Tours.

Youden explains that the house is technically a "half-castle" due to its size.

It sits in what is now downtown Kingston, beside Queen’s University, blocks from the water.

Inside are century old fixtures, including crystal chandeliers and French windows in the dining room. While in the living room, large mirrors and sconces sit overtop of a grand fireplace.

“It may be a castle but it doesn’t have the coldness, or the vacancy type feeling of big empty halls or big empty wings,” says Sheahan.

Its crowning jewel, the stone tower, is not one you can stand on, but there are enclosed glass ones to enjoy called turrets.

To get to the top look out, to see views of City Park and the Frontenac County Court House, the future owner can use the secret staircase tucked away in the bathroom.

A legend is that one of the ladies of the house used to use these turrets to watch the court proceedings taking place across the street. If that’s not your cup of tea, these days you can certainly use them to take in the 360-degree view.

The well-known building is part of a local tour about the history of the city, and is even featured on haunted walks, but Cooke says potential buyers should not be worried about ghosts roaming these halls.

“We haven’t encountered any,” she laughs. “Knock on wood.”

Living as royalty doesn’t come cheap, at an asking price of $2.8 Million, but those who do place a bid will find a unique place to call home.

“It has its own history, and love that sort of radiates through the building,” says Cooke.