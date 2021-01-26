A Lethbridge woman says she's been overwhelmed by the response her recent Facebook post garnered, and the support will ensure her partner is as comfortable as possible in what will likely be his final years.

Patty Moyer was attempting to purchase a used reclining chair for a reasonable price for her partner Brad Scidmore, who has early onset dementia and lives at a supportive living facility.

Scidmore had started falling out of his bed and roaming the hallways until he discovered sleeping in a recliner helped.

"My husband has dementia and he sleeps in a recliner cuz [sic] he feels safer," said Moyer in her Facebook post. "Does anyone have one to either give away or sell at a reasonable cost?"

Moyer lost her public service job during the pandemic and explained that she couldn't afford much.

"Immediately people started offering to help." Moyer told CTV News. "I couldn't believe it. I was at my daughter's house when they started."

Shehton Gallamore was the first to donate. He offered $40 and tagged a few of his family and friends to join in.

"I think that’s a huge thing we’ve lost over time is human connection and doing things out of the goodness of our heart and not expecting anything in return" said Gallamore. "I just wanted to initiate it.”

Within hours, hundreds of dollars had been donated to the couple.

"I asked my daughter, 'How much do we have?'," recounted Moyer. "She said, 'Mom you have over $400.’ I was like, 'Oh my god, I can buy him a brand new chair!.

"I think it’s just amazing. I have no words."

Moyer recently delivered the new chair to her partner who, according to doctors, is expected to have less than two years to live. She says while the prognosis is difficult to digest, this recent act of kindness has helped lift her spirits.

"I’m not the only one having a tough time, I know that. It's so great to see these people are donating. They find it in their heart to find $20 to help me out."

Moyer said Scidmore loves his new chair, even refusing to leave it to walk her to the door after her most recent visit. She said he feels both safe and loved, especially important since dementia can make those suffering from it, and their families, often feel so alone.

"Anything I can do for him to make his life easier is amazing."