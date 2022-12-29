The only way to afford Super Bowl tickets? Win this contest
Calgary NFL football fans are being offered a chance to score a pair of Super Bowl tickets at less than face value.
In fact, they're free.
Starting Saturday at CF Chinook Centre, a pair of larger-than-life tickets to Super Bowl LVII will be on display – and on offer for one lucky entrant.
Anyone interested in throwing their name into the ring can visit the mall, snap a photo on your phone, scan the code, and enter for a chance to win.
The contest includes airfare for two, a hotel near the stadium and a $500 gift card.
The tickets will be on display in Calgary until Jan. 4, before relocating to the West Edmonton Mall.
A post shared by Smirnoff Canada (@smirnoffca)
The Super Bowl takes place Feb. 12 in Glendale, Az. Rihanna is performing at halftime.
