The 'other London' prepares for King's coronation

Some Londoners, especially those with ties to Britain, are preparing for Saturday’s coronation of the King.

At A Taste of Britain on Aldersbrook Road Laura Hewitt told CTV News business has been brisk.

But those wanting mementos of the coronation are for the most part, out of luck.

While a few items relating to the King remain, most are backordered but will be available at a later date.

“We don’t have anything left, except for Union Jack bunting and stuff like that. But as far as anything with the King’s name on it, we maybe have a couple of pillows,” said Hewtitt.

Lauren Mallott and her son Jack Mallott-Clarke managed to grab coasters commemorating the King.

The pair also shopped for British and Scottish treats they plan to enjoy while they watch the coronation early Saturday morning.

For Jack, the moment represents not only British but Canadian tradition.

“It is a historical event that we’re probably not going to see too often. The last time this happened was 70 years ago,” he said.

But at that time, the Union Jack was still Canada’s flag and the nation had many more ties to Britain.

“I think that is sad. Yet because Canada is now so multicultural and there are so many difficult cultures and backgrounds that we have to celebrate all of them. But I think a little bit of the celebration on Saturday would be ok,” Jack added.

Celebrations in the forest city include a viewing party at the Palace Theatre starting at 5 a.m.

Yet, for one Londoner, the coronation celebration will be in person.

Ann Neilson is preparing for an overnight flight to England to watch the coronation.

She’s lived in Canada since 1966 but grew up in the UK.

“I am a monarchist, an absolute monarchist. I really respect our royal family. Even though they’ve had so many issues,” said Neilson.

She recalled watching Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953 — She was nine years old at the time.

“It was magic. It was black and white but you had all of the pageantry,” Neilson explained.

Part of her attraction came from her father’s tie to the royal family. A Second World War veteran, he was posted to serve as a Grenadier Guard at Windsor Castle.

But Neilson says pomp and ceremony are a small part of why the monarchy remains relevant today. And she is ready to defend it when asked why Canada should retain it.

“My answer to that is you need the monarchy for stability and continuity.”

Yet, in the same breath, she acknowledges Canada will likely lose its ties to the Monarcy within the next 50 years.