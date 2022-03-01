'The other pandemic:' Pushing for life-saving kits at high-risk businesses

The opioid epidemic is a crisis that Ontario has been facing for years.

"This is actually called the other pandemic," said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development. "Between January 2020 and January 2021, 2,500 people died because of an opioid."

On Tuesday, the government took a step forward in fighting overdoses after announcing new legislation called the Working For Workers Act.

If passed, it will be mandatory for businesses to have naloxone kits available in high-risk settings, including constructions zones, restaurants and bars.

"I think it's a great thing. We've already had them in place when they first became available. We run a setting where kids are dabbing with the illegal drug scene, and to be safe for our staff, we've always had them onsite," said Chris Gerrard, owner of the Queen's Hotel in Barrie.

The act is also intended to bring awareness to accidental overdoses and reduce the stigma around opioid abuse.

"It's extremely important. I think it could do a lot to support the community. And hopefully, also normalize the fact the naloxone kits are life-saving medication and not necessarily something that's controversial," said Sarah Tilley, Gilbert Centre Harm Reduction program manager.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the health unit said, "The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is awaiting further clarification on the details of today's ministry announcement.

Expanding access to naloxone kits for those who need it most continues to be a priority for our organization. We look forward to learning more about the ministry plan for expanding access to naloxone in high-risk workplaces."

"Businesses have a responsibility under law to keep workers safe and have a safe work environment. So, there's already penalties laid out under the occupational health and safety act," noted McNaughton.

The Working For Workers Act is expected to be introduced at Queen's Park sometime in the coming days.

McNaughton said it would then take a few weeks or months before a decision on the legislation.