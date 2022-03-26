The Ottawa schools with the highest and lowest absence rates following March Break
Six Ottawa schools had at least 20 per cent of students and staff absent from school four days after the return of March Break.
School boards no longer publish information on COVID-19 cases in schools, but the Ontario government shares data on absences online. The data only shows the percentage of staff and students who are absent from school, and doesn't give a reason for the absence.
On Thursday, six schools reported absentee rates over 20 per cent, including the Adult High School and the Ottawa Technical School. Two elementary schools – Convent Glen Elementary School in Gloucester and Regina Street Alternative School – had 22.7 per cent of students and staff absent.
Ottawa Public Health warned of increased COVID-19 transmission in the community this week following the end of March Break and the lifting of mask mandates.
None of Ottawa's elementary schools, secondary schools and alternative schools were closed as of Thursday due to COVID-19.
The Ontario government updates the summary of student and staff absences daily, with the previous day's statistics. You can view the statistics here.
Highest absentee rates in Ottawa schools (As of March 24)
- Adult High School (OCDSB) – 41.8 per cent
- Ecole secondaire publique l'Alternative (CEPEO) – 28.3 per cent
- Convent Glen Elementary School (OCDSB) 22.7 per cent
- Regina Street Alternative School (OCDSB) 22.7 per cent
- Hill Crest High School (OCDSB) – 20.9 per cent
- Ottawa Technical Secondary School (OCDSB) 21.4 per cent
- Notre Dame High School (OCSB) 18.8 per cent (highest absentee rate for Ottawa Catholic School Board schools)
- Ecole elementaire catholique Reine-des-Bois (CECCE) 13.4 per cent (highest absentee rate for CECCE schools)
Lowest absentee rates in Ottawa schools (As of March 24)
- Sir Winston Churchill Public School (OCDSB) 0 per cent
- Ecole elementaire publique Francojeunesse (CEPEO) – 2.6 per cent
- Ecole secondaire catholique Franco-Cite (CECCE) 3.4 per cent
- École secondaire publique Omer-Deslauriers (CEPEO) 5.1 per cent
- Earl of March Intermediate School (OCDSB) 5.6 per cent
- École élemantaire catholique d'enseignement personnalisé Lamoureux (CECCE) 5.6 per cent
- Our Lady of Fatima Elementary School (OCSB) 5.9 per cent
- Ecole elementaire catholique George-Etienne-Cartier (CECCE) 5.9 per cent
- St. Gabriel Elementary School (OCSB) 6 per cent
- Ecole elementaire publiques Charlotte Lemieux (CEPEO)– 6.9 per cent
- Ecole elementaire catholique Montfort (CECCCE) 7 per cent
- St. Brother Andre Elementary School (OCSB) 7.1 per cent
- Prince of Peace Elementary School (OCSB) 7.2 per cent
- W. Erskine Johnston Public School (OCSB) 7.2 per cent
- Greely Elementary School (OCDSB) 7.2 per cent
- St. Jerome Elementary School (OCSB) 7.4 per cent
- Ecole secondaire catholique Pierre-Savard (CECCE) 7.4 per cent
- St. Theresa Elementary School (OCSB) – 7.5 per cent
- St. Matthew Intermediate School (OCSB) 7.5 per cent
- Maple Ridge Elementary School (OCDSB) – 7.8 per cent