The Ottawa schools with the highest and lowest absence rates following March Break

Six Ottawa schools had at least 20 per cent of students and staff absent from school four days after the return of March Break.

School boards no longer publish information on COVID-19 cases in schools, but the Ontario government shares data on absences online. The data only shows the percentage of staff and students who are absent from school, and doesn't give a reason for the absence.

On Thursday, six schools reported absentee rates over 20 per cent, including the Adult High School and the Ottawa Technical School. Two elementary schools – Convent Glen Elementary School in Gloucester and Regina Street Alternative School – had 22.7 per cent of students and staff absent.

Ottawa Public Health warned of increased COVID-19 transmission in the community this week following the end of March Break and the lifting of mask mandates.

None of Ottawa's elementary schools, secondary schools and alternative schools were closed as of Thursday due to COVID-19.

The Ontario government updates the summary of student and staff absences daily, with the previous day's statistics. You can view the statistics here.

Highest absentee rates in Ottawa schools (As of March 24)

Adult High School (OCDSB) – 41.8 per cent

Ecole secondaire publique l'Alternative (CEPEO) – 28.3 per cent

Convent Glen Elementary School (OCDSB) 22.7 per cent

Regina Street Alternative School (OCDSB) 22.7 per cent

Hill Crest High School (OCDSB) – 20.9 per cent

Ottawa Technical Secondary School (OCDSB) 21.4 per cent

Notre Dame High School (OCSB) 18.8 per cent (highest absentee rate for Ottawa Catholic School Board schools)

Ecole elementaire catholique Reine-des-Bois (CECCE) 13.4 per cent (highest absentee rate for CECCE schools)

Lowest absentee rates in Ottawa schools (As of March 24)