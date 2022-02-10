'The pandemic is in charge still,' Expert cautions over lifting measures too quickly

Southlake hospital's critical medicine medical director says it may be time to cautiously reduce some public health restrictions, as the Omicron wave slowly diminishes and COVID-19 case counts begin to plateau.

Across the country, hundreds protest the current measures at the nation's capital and at border crossings, but Dr. Barry Nathanson warns lifting restrictions too quickly could threaten what those measures have accomplished up to this point.

"Doing it because we want to do this, that, or the other thing, they are not great reasons," says Dr. Barry Nathanson.

"Doing it because it's time because we've enjoyed the benefits of the restrictions already, and we're seeing that it's becoming time to gradually dial down some of those restrictions; that makes an awful lot of sense, and I don't know anybody who wouldn't support that," he adds.

York Region continues to see a decline in hospitalizations since the health unit reported a pandemic-high of 211 COVID-related hospitalizations on Jan. 19.

As of Wednesday, 108 people remain in the hospital, with 27 in the ICU.

Dr. Nathanson says he worries about a resurgence in cases potentially resulting in surgeries and other procedures being deferred, just as hospitals start to ramp up "trying to grind through that backlog."

"The pandemic is in charge still, and we are still reacting rightly. We're still trying to manage risks and benefits, and to react with anything other than deliberate planning is ill-advised," says Dr. Nathanson.

PROVINCIAL MEASURES

Meanwhile, sources say the Ontario government is considering speeding up the reopening timeline.

The province started a gradual reopening last month, with 21-day intervals. The next phase of reopening is slated for Feb. 21, followed by March 14.

Sources tell CTV News Premier Doug Ford has expressed a desire to remove pandemic measures.

There is no timeline for when the province might revisit the vaccine certificate or mask mandate.

With files from CTV Toronto's Colin D'Mello