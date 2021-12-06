The Pas RCMP concerned for wellbeing of missing teen
CTV News Winnipeg
The Pas RCMP is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager who has been missing since the weekend.
Officers said they received a report Sunday afternoon that Shirley Ducharme, 17, had not returned home.
Mounties say she was last seen Sunday at 3 a.m. at a home in The Pas with friends. She was wearing a grey, fur-hooded jacket and is described as five feet eight inches tall, weighing 110 pounds with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.
Police and Ducharme’s family are concerned for her wellbeing.
Anyone with information is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a secure tip online.
