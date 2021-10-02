iHeartRadio

The Pas RCMP locate missing man

RCMP in The Pas have located a missing man.

Police initially said the 29-year-old was last seen moments before a missing persons report was filed for him on Saturday around 10:30 a.m.

Police had been concerned for the man’s safety.

Around 10:30 p.m. RCMP shared he had been safely located, and thanked the public for their help.

