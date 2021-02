Biccari is the latest in a series of Italian towns and villages to sell off dilapidated old houses for a song in the hope of reversing depopulation trends that threaten their existence. But while the town has joined others in putting dwellings in need of renovation on the market for a €1, or a little over a dollar, it bucked the trend by also offering hassle-free ready-to-occupy homes for sale with prices starting at €7,500 (US$9,000).