‘The people you meet are just phenomenal’: Best horseshoers in Canada prepare for Canadian championships in Royal City

Sunday was a day to remember for horseshoe players. People from coast to coast descended on Guelph this weekend for the Elmer Hohl Memorial Tournament, showing off their picture-perfect pitching.

For Drew Becker, horseshoes aren’t just lucky, they’re the main accessory of horseshoe pitching tournaments. Two of which are happening this week in Guelph.

"I don't know, it's been part of my life since I can ever remember," said Becker.

He competed in Sunday’s Elmer Hohl Tournament, named after the late six-time world champion from Wellesley Township.

"Good competition, hoping to you know do well but just here to have fun and it's a community. It's a family so mostly looking forward to seeing people."

Like Becker, other competitors feel honoured they could be a part of the special tournament in the Royal City.

"I'm mostly just here to have fun,” said player Cal Beaudoin. “Obviously, I want to win but the focus is on fun and the comradery between the competitors. It's a good atmosphere.”

Some of the players have had the passion for horseshoe pitching for decades.

"My journey has just kind of progressed from being a young little kid to being second best in the world for the men's division," said Becker.

"I started in 2010 so I was actually 2 per cent my first tournament and then I guess 2012 was the first year I won the BC Championship," said player Lindsay Hodgins.

The tournament comes just days before the 2023 Canadian Horseshoe Championships, an event that will bring the best horseshoe players in Canada to compete in Guelph.

This year marks the second time Guelph has hosted the event, and the first time since 2017.

"We had large numbers but you could see now that with the COVID and everything, a lot of people have dropped off and we're trying to build it back up again," said President of the Royal City Ringers Horseshoe Club, Tom Gallina.

While the former Canadian champion isn’t able to play like he used to, Gallina feels proud that a national tournament of this scope will take place on horseshoe pitching courts he developed.

"I started in 1980 and I've never missed a year, that's 44 straight years and the people that you meet are just phenomenal. Like you meet so many people and make so many friends, it's so nice," he said.

The event is free for anyone to attend. The Canadian Horseshoe Championships will be hosted at the Royal Canadian Legion in Guelph from Aug. 9 to 12.