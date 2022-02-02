'The perception is changing': International pundits take notice of Canada's emergence as men's team nears World Cup berth

Canada's men's soccer program hasn't generated a lot of buzz across the country, let alone abroad, through its unremarkable history.

It's had some successes here and there — a World Cup appearance in 1986 and two Gold Cup titles — but mostly lows, or worse.

But a "golden generation" with two star players, including Edmonton's Alphonso Davies, has Canada headed toward a more promising World Cup appearance.

And the world is taking notice.

"I've been kind of following how Canada were doing … after the November internationals, especially the game against Mexico visually was quite good and I just thought, 'Well, that is an interesting story,'" BBC soccer reporter Simon Stone told CTV News over Zoom from the U.K.

Stone recently wrote about the Canadian team and its English coach, John Herdman.

"I was very struck, he didn't shy away from the enormity of the position that Canada had put themselves in, and that was before you ended up in the brilliant position you are now."

'IN STYLE AND VERY CONVINCINGLY'

Canada is first in CONCACAF, four points ahead of the United States, and could clinch a World Cup berth in El Salvador Wednesday night with three matches to go if other results go their way that same night.

Whether it's official Wednesday or not, the undefeated Canadians seem destined to go to Qatar.

"I think when you look at not just the fact that they're going to qualify but how they've qualified. It's one of the best qualification campaigns in any set of World Cup qualifiers in CONCACAF," OneSoccer analyst Oliver Platt told CTV News.

"It used to be 10 games long obviously this round and now they've played 10 games, and there's only one team that's gone unbeaten before. I think only one team has got more points after 10 games than they have right now. They're not just kinda getting to the World Cup for the first time and doing it as the third-place team, they're really doing it in style and very convincingly."

THE BEST TEAM IN THE REGION?

Mexico and the United States rule the region, usually making the World Cup, winning the most Gold Cups, and featuring the best talent in central and north America.

Canada, however, has taken eight points from them in four matches, including recent wins in Edmonton and Hamilton.

It's the up-and-coming talent, experts say.

"So Alphonso Davies is a star in England just as the same as he is in Germany and clearly is in Canada, and there are other players kind of making the breakthrough," Stone said. "Occasionally you have a group of players who are so good who put you in contention to win major trophies.

"I'm fascinated to see whether or not Canada becomes a power and joins Mexico and the United States."

Canada has work to do to reach that status in the future, but their opponents know their quality — now.

It's not just Bayern Munich's Davies. Jonathan David is one of the top goalscorers in France — ahead of the PSG trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar — and Cyle Larin is now the all-time leading scorer in the men's team history.

"When you hear what Gregg Berhalter, the US coach, or Tata Martino, the Mexico coach, when you hear them speak before they play Canada, they're fully aware this is going to be a really difficult game," Platt said. "They may be the best team in the region right now, and there's players they're genuinely worried about."

Making a second World Cup would be a massive achievement for Canada, and a single goal at the tournament would mean a more successful appearance than 1986.

But given the current form and success, what can Canadians and soccer fans around the world expect?

"This team has defied expectations throughout these World Cup qualifiers and there's no reason to believe at this point that they can't continue to do the same at the World Cup as well," Platt said.

"I think if they're competitive, that is what you're looking for, and that would give you a chance to kind of go into 2026 with a feeling that you're capable of being competitive at home," Stone said.