The Peter Schneider Concert Series continues Sunday

In Sudbury, for over 20 years, new and seasoned musicians have delighted crowds from June to August with free concerts in Bell Park every Sunday evening from 7 to 8:15 p.m. After a two year absence the Peter Schneider Concert Series has returned this year.

The series, which is named after Peter Schneider, who died in 2014. Schneider was nicknamed “Mr. Music.” The music teacher and working musician founded the festival, in 1996, after taking a walk through the park with Lucette Carrère-Schneider, his then-girlfriend and later wife, and reflecting on the beauty of the area.

The weekly concert series alternates between the William Bell Gazebo, the Katherine Bell Gazebo and the Grace Hartman Amphitheater, all at Bell Park.

The concert July 3 takes place at the William Bell Gazebo with the No Strings Attached Community Band performing, according to the city’s webpage.

The No Strings Attached Community Band is an all-volunteer group that has been making music in Sudbury since 2001. It plays a wide variety of music, including marches, classical, and popular music from movies and musicals with marching band instruments. The band encourages anyone who once played an instrument to get it out of storage and come join them. NSACB is always open to new members.

Individuals and families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and come enjoy the concert series.