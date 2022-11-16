The plans for Ottawa and eastern Ontario school boards if CUPE begins strike action on Monday

Thousands of students in Ottawa and eastern Ontario will shift to online learning next week if education workers hit the picket lines.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees has filed a five-day notice go to back on strike, saying contract talks with the Ontario government "broke down" again." The notice means education workers could go on strike on Monday, forcing some schools to close.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the plans for school boards in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

OTTAWA CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARD

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says if CUPE members go on strike, all schools will be closed to in-person learning and students will move to remote learning.

"We will do this because operating in-person learning without CUPE staff is unsafe. If the strike occurs, we will do our best to ensure that learning continues for all students," the board said in a letter to parents.

Students will follow their regular school day schedule while online.

OTTAWA-CARLETON DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

All Ottawa public schools will remain open.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board says CUPE does not represent any employees in its schools.

CONSEIL DES ECOLES CATHOLIQUES DU CENTRE-EST

Ottawa's French Catholic school board says some schools will be closed to in-person learning if CUPE members go on strike.

Students at the following schools will shift to online learning in the event of a strike:

Elementary schools Au Coeur d'Ottawa, L'Envol in Quinte West, Notre-Dame in Kemptville and Mgr-Rémi-Gaulin in Kingston

L’École secondaire catholique Marie-Rivier à Kingston

L’Académie catholique Ange-Gabriel à Brockville

Le Centre scolaire catholique Jeanne-Lajoie à Pembroke

All other CECCE schools will remain open for in-person learning.

CONSEIL DES ECOLES PUBLIQUES DE L'EST DE L'ONTARIO

Ottawa's French public school board says if CUPE members go on strike, all schools will be closed to in-person learning.

On Monday, schools will shift to asynchronous learning, and then move to synchronous virtual instruction on Tuesday.

UPPER CANADA DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

The Upper Canada District School Board says if CUPE members go on strike, schools will be closed to students.

"More information will come regarding remote learning in the event of a strike," the board said on Wednesday.

"CUPE represents a significant portion of our workforce, including custodians, early childhood educators, educational assistants, school office staff, IT staff, board office staff, and many other employees that are critical to operating our schools and supporting staff and students."

CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD OF EASTERN ONTARIO

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario says all schools will be closed to students on Monday if CUPE members go on strike.

The board provided no information about online learning in the event of a strike.

CUPE represents 600 employees at the board.

RENFREW COUNTY DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

All Renfrew County District School Board schools will close to in-person learning in the event of a strike.

The board says all students will move to asynchronous learning starting on Monday, and begin synchronous learning on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

All extra-curricular activities will be paused during the CUPE job action.

RENFREW COUNTY CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

The Renfrew County Catholic District School Board says if CUPE members go on strike, students at 10 schools will move to asynchronous remote learning on Monday. Synchronous learning will begin on Tuesday.

The following schools will move to online learning in the event of a strike:

St. Joseph's Elementary, Arnprior

St. Anthony's, Chalk River

St. Mary's OLGC, Deep River

Bishop Smith Catholic High School, Pembroke

Our Lady of Lourdes, Pembroke

St. John Bosco, Barry's Bay

St. Joseph's High School, Renfrew

St. Andrew's, Killaloe

Holy Name and Valleycrest, Pembroke

St. Francis of Assisi, Petawawa

All other schools in the board will remain open for in-person learning.

The following boards have not released information about the potential CUPE job action.

Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'est Ontarien

Limestone District School Board

Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board

Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board

CTVNewsOttawa.ca will update the story as school boards release more information about plans for the CUPE strike