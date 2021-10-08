The polar bear could become an official emblem of Manitoba

Tourists from all around the world come to northern Manitoba to see the polar bears, and now, the Manitoba government is taking steps to recognize the animal in an official capacity.

On Friday, Premier Kelvin Goertzen announced that the province has introduced legislation that would designate the polar bear as an official provincial emblem.

Bill 76, the Coat of Arms, Emblems and the Manitoba Tartan Amendment Act would designate the polar bear as an emblem, signifying its importance as an internationally recognized symbol of Manitoba.

Goertzen noted that polar bears are synonymous with Manitoba.

“When we did tours here in the legislature, when we could with school-aged students, I would often ask them about the symbols of Manitoba and what they thought were the symbols of Manitoba – more than half of them would traditionally say the polar bear,” the premier said.

This designation would make the polar bear the second official mammalian emblem in the province after the North American plains bison, which was recognized as a mammal emblem in 2014. Manitoba also recognizes the great grey owl, pickerel, white spruce, prairie crocus, big bluestem grass, Newdale soil, and the mosasaur as official natural emblems.

Manitoba has made other investments into the protection of polar bears and their natural habitats through the creation of the Polar Bear Protection Act and by providing financial support to the creation of the Leatherdale International Polar Bear Conservation Centre at Assiniboine Park Zoo.

Goertzen noted the province needs to ensure that Churchill, known as the Polar Bear Capital of the World, remains vibrant.

“I’m obviously concerned about the lack of international travel to Churchill. We want to see that start up again as soon as possible and when it’s safe to do so,” he said.

The premier said that designating the polar bear as an official provincial emblem would be important for the north.

In a statement, the Manitoba chapter of the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS) said that it’s “wonderful” for Manitoba to recognize polar bears, describing the animals as beautiful and threatened.

“We hope they will prioritize the need to secure polar bear habitat,” the statement said.

“Revitalizing the stalled process to create a polar bear provincial park as well as supporting regional Indigenous communities in their efforts to establish northern protected areas are excellent opportunities. “

CPAWS noted that Manitoba is the only place where polar bears dig dens in the earth, rather than the snow.

“These unique and critical birthing areas must be protected,” it said.

“A polar bear park and Indigenous protected areas would also help to bolster the northern tourism industry.”