Break out the Monopoly board. A lot of what I'll say here today is cribbed from yesterday, adjusted for recency.

Here's the BLUF: Today's just fine, but the polar vortex will likely inject extreme cold warnings well to our north this evening, which become more widespread tomorrow. Calgary will also cool off considerably.

Today, mild Pacific air takes over and gets us toward the melting mark. That's the slated extent of our positive outlook.

A partition of the polar vortex breaks free and its influence will be wide-ranging and long-lasting; so much so that the U.S. Midwest is bracing too.

Over the next few days, there are two major elements to break down for Calgary, and I'd like to do so separately.

The Cold

Calgary's overnight lows are unpleasant, and into the mid-negative 20s. On CTV Morning Live earlier, I said that we're 'graced', all the same. Why? Because when we factor wind chill, we fall in here:

We're 'graced' by limited wind whenever our temperature piles low. To achieve higher wind speeds, we need change: either in temperature, or pressure. We have neither of these elements applying in spades, and therefore should see tamer wind chills than our neighbours to the northeast. There are times where we'll cope with -20 C and 20 km/h wind; that equates to the same margin of -30 to -35 wind chill values that we'd get with our cooler overnight temps and less wind.

The Snow

This is the wildcard. Tonight, we start to see snowfall develop along the foothills, running in tandem with the Rockies in a band that's likely to include Calgary. The common forecast models for our area (GEM, RDPS) recently updated to higher projections, claiming nine additional centimetres will be on the ground by the time we hit midnight and carry into Sunday. HOWEVER… that daytime wind I mentioned above has origins east of us, which could cause a principle known as upslope flow. Here's a chart (source)

All I'm getting at: our snowfall totals could be a little higher than projected, especially as this wave of Pacific moisture continues barreling down a channel, caught between the Rockies and a wave of cold air.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Mostly cloudy, afternoon flurries

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: developing snow, low -12 C

Friday:

Snow

Daytime high: -9 C

Evening: ongoing snow showers, low -21 C

Saturday:

Snow

Daytime high: -20 C

Evening: more snow showers, low -25 C

Sunday:

Snow showers

Daytime high: -21 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low -23 C

Monday:

AM snow showers

Daytime high: -18 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low -26 C

Today's photos are a lovely winter skyline shot from Myrna:

…and Christopher hit the ODR with his four-year-old son, who played while his father shoveled the rink free.

Kevin Stanfield