Polling stations now open as Toronto votes for a new mayor

It’s election day in Toronto.

The polls opened at 10 a.m. and are scheduled to close at 8 p.m.

Follow along here for LIVE updates throughout the day as Toronto votes.

1:50 p.m.

Toronto is getting help from other municipalities as it stages what has been described as the biggest byelection in Canadian history. A spokesperson for the city tells CP24 that municipal clerks from across the province reached out with “kind offers of support” as the city worked to fill the 15,000 positions necessary to put on an election at this scale. The spokesperson says that there will be 98 staff from 16 different municipalities filling various election day positions, including staff from Ottawa, Mississauga, Oakville, Guelph and Cambridge.

1 p.m.

If you are still trying to figure out who to vote for, you can use the Candidate Promise Tracker to get a sense of where the seven leading candidates stand on the issues.

12:45 p.m.

Two locations experienced brief power outages Thursday after a thunderstorm rolled across the city.

At Gower Park Place, in Ward 20, and Dawes Road Library Branch, in Ward 19, power was lost briefly and returned within seconds. The disruptions did not impact anyone's voting, according to officials at the polling locations.

Toronto Elections has provided the following response:

During our recruitment efforts to fill 15,000 by-election positions in a short timeframe, the Toronto City Clerk heard from many municipal clerks from across the province with kind offers of support. This type of partnership is a mutually beneficial learning experience and not unusual. Municipal clerks will often offer by-election support where feasible.

11:30 a.m.

Josh Matlow has cast his ballot for mayor at a church in midtown Toronto. Matlow was joined by his wife and daughter.

“I feel so proud of the positive, ethical and ideas-driven campaign that we have run over the past 12 weeks,” he told a pool camera afterwards.

“We have led this campaign with ideas that would fix our city, that would make Toronto more liveable, safe and affordable. So I am really proud of the job we have done and I am very optimistic because I am hearing from people on the ground, in our communities that regardless of polls and pundits, that they believe in our vision for Toronto.”

11 a.m.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113, which represents frontline TTC workers, has taken the rare step of formally endorsing a candidate in the race, throwing its support behind Olivia Chow. President Marvin Alfred told CP24.com on Monday that he believes it is the first time the union has formally backed a candidate for mayor since 2010.

“She knows the transit profile, she takes transit, she knows transit in and out and she's been an advocate for transit and transit workers,” Alfred said of the decision to endorse Chow. “She understands that we are the least subsidized transit organization in North America and we should get credit for that. We are very economical with the public's money. But at the same time, there needs to be an authentic investment in order to continue that productivity, that level of service and most importantly, safety for all people involved in transit.”

10:45 a.m.

The latest polls suggest that Olivia Chow remains the frontrunner in the mayoral race, however her lead may be shrinking. Both Forum Research and Mainstreet Research published new polls on Sunday, suggesting that Chow’s is now only nine points ahead of former deputy mayor Ana Bailao among decided voters after enjoying a double digit lead for most of the campaign.

10:20 a.m.

Anthony Furey voted alongside his wife and children at a polling station at Kimberley Junior Public School in the Upper Beaches on Friday morning. Afterwards, the former newspaper columnist told reporters that it “felt great to tick off his name” on a ballot “for the first time ever.”

“I am feeling really energized. It has been an honour and privilege to go around Toronto these past few months and to meet with people from all across the city, to hear about what they love about Toronto – and they love a lot about it – and to hear their concerns,” he said. “I have said that now is a time for choosing and I think the choice Toronto voters have right now at the ballot box is whether or not we wasn’t to find ourselves going further in direction of those cities like Seattle, downtown Vancouver and San Francisco, awful scenes of decay where children are encountering needles in playgrounds. I believe we don’t have to be pessimistic that this is inevitable.

10 a.m.

The polls are officially open at the 1,445 voting locations spread across the city.

In order to vote you have to be a Canadian citizen who is at least 18 years of age. You also have to either be a resident of the City of Toronto or you or your spouse have to own or rent property within the city.

READ MORE: How to vote in the Toronto election

