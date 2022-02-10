The positive high streak continues for Calgary

Our overnight gusts held on between 30 and 60 km/h, and our temperature followed suit, falling at worst to 10.8 C. It's safe to say Thursday is off to an exceptionally warm start.

But, it won't hold forever. Between noon and 3 p.m., we'll really start to notice the dipping temperatures, and from 4 p.m., we'll catch the shift in wind direction from westerlies to northerlies. Overnight, the expectation remains that we dip our toes into the negatives – but only slightly. Your seasonal lows for this time of year fall in around -13 C, so dropping off to -3 C is shrug-worthy. Tomorrow, Calgary can't even do a cool-down properly – bearing in mind that our normal high is -1 C, and that tomorrow will still be positive.

The weekend trend will return to mild temperatures. Friday's cooldown is the exit-region of a ridge, which forces northern air to drop south. Once we're under the ridge, we pop back above 5 C, at a minimum.

Between Monday and Tuesday, our upper air changes again, as the rug pulls out from the high. We'll see our temperatures respond accordingly. Buckle up – February may try acting like February for a time.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today

Sunny, building cloud

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: flurries, low -3 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: clear, low -7 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: clear, low -2 C

Sunday

Building cloud

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low -1 C

Monday

Mainly cloudy, pm flurries

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: flurries, low -1 C

Our pic of the day today is another of yesterday's beautiful sunset pics – this time from Yannis!

