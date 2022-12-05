The Price is Right Live coming to Caesars Windsor

Caesars Windsor is hosting The Price is Right Live stage show in March.

The event has just been announced to take place in The Colosseum on Friday, March 17 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, March 18 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The Price Is Right Live is a sellout interactive stage show that allows eligible individuals to "Come On Down" and play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show, The Price is Right.

Contestants can win cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations, and, of course, a brand-new car by playing favourites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and Showcase.

Showing to sold-out audiences for more than a decade and counting, The Price Is Right Live has given away over $12 million in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 8 p.m. and on Show Days from Noon to 10 p.m.

No purchase necessary. Open to U.S. & Canada legal residents, 18+ (Residents of PR & Quebec ineligible to participate as contestants). For complete rules & regulations, including eligibility requirements, a skill-testing question & free method of entry, visit or call the box office.