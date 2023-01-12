The province wants your feedback on a new wading pool at the legislature
Albertans are being asked to vote on three concept designs for the wading pool area at the legislature.
In addition to picking their favourite design, they’ll also be able to weigh in on which elements and features are most important to them.
“We are ensuring that the legislature water features are accessible, safe, and fun for all Albertans to visit and enjoy. I am excited to see the direction Albertans choose for our new wading pool,” said Nathan Neudorf, minister of infrastructure, in a written release.
An online survey along with concept images launched Thursday and will be available until Jan. 27 to solicit input.
The results of the survey will be posted online before construction starts on the wading pool, which is expected to begin in spring 2023 and conclude in 2024.
The pools at the legislature have been closed since 2020 because of mechanical system and public safety issues.
The provincial and federal governments have invested a total of $20 million into renewing and replacing the legislature water features and walkways.
