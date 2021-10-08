The public health restrictions Manitobans need to follow at Thanksgiving gatherings
The Manitoba government implemented a new round of public health orders this week, just before the Thanksgiving long weekend.
Manitoba health officials are urging people to follow the new rules, which largely restrict private gatherings with non-vaccinated people, who are eligible to be vaccinated. This is especially important with the holiday ahead.
The following is a list of the new public health orders that must be followed:
- Indoor private gatherings - Households are limited to guests from one other household for indoor private gatherings when an unvaccinated person, who is eligible to be vaccinated, is on the property. This rule applies even if the unvaccinated person lives at the property;
- Outdoor private gatherings – Households are limited to 10 guests for outdoor private gatherings when an unvaccinated person, who is eligible to be vaccinated, is on the property. This rule still applies if the unvaccinated person lives at the property;
- Indoor public gatherings – Manitoba is limiting indoor public gatherings to 25 people or 25 per cent capacity, whichever is lower, for any gatherings that include unvaccinated people who are eligible for vaccination. This applies to weddings and funerals;
- Faith-based gatherings – Indoor group sizes for faith-based gatherings are limited to 25 people or 33 per cent capacity, whichever is greater, for any gathering that includes unvaccinated people who are eligible to be vaccinated;
- Retail capacity- In the Southern Health Region, retail capacity is limited to 50 per cent;
- Outdoor public gatherings – Group sizes for outdoor public gatherings are limited to 50 people. This applies to all gatherings,