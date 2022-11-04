The pumpkin drop event that is helping the environment

With Halloween done for another year, many people may be wondering what they should do with the pumpkin they carved.

To help those who haven’t disposed of their pumpkins yet, Compost Winnipeg is hosting an event that’s giving people the chance to have fun and do their part for the environment.

This weekend is the organization’s second annual Pumpkin Drop, which gets Winnipeggers to compost their pumpkins by tossing them into a truck from the second level of the parkade at CF Polo Park.

This year’s event features the main pumpkin drop, as well as an express drive-through for those who just want to offload their pumpkins and go.

Karrie Blackburn, event coordinator and the sales and customer service lead for Compost Winnipeg, said she got the idea for the event because she wanted to throw a pumpkin off a roof and thought others might enjoy doing it as well.

“It was one of those objects that was kind of troublesome for us to collect on our collection route, so we opened it to all of Winnipeg and are still diverting it from the landfill, but making it a little easier for us to access all of them,” she said.

Blackburn explained that in Canada about 80,000 tonnes of pumpkins are produced each year and about 66 per cent of them are sold to consumers. She added the pumpkins are often not eaten, but rather used for carving or decoration.

“Without intervention, that’s a lot of waste destined for the landfill around this season,” she said.

Blackburn said since there isn’t oxygen present when organic waste goes into the landfill, it doesn’t decompose as it should.

“It creates very harmful greenhouse gases like methane,” she said.

“By processing it separately, you get all that methane not happening, but you get a finished product at the end which is called compost, a very great soil amendment.”

The Pumpkin Drop takes place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive from the Portage Avenue entrance near Sport Chek. The Compost Winnipeg Truck and Green Action Centre canopy will be in the southeast corner.

Those who can’t make the event can drop their pumpkins off at one of seven community locations, which can be found on the Compost Winnipeg Facebook page.

- With files from CTV’s Joseph Bernacki.