The Race for Your Vote: Chatham-Kent Leamington

Third generation Leamington farmer and Conservative, Dave Epp, will run again in the 44th federal election.

Epp won 47 per cent of the popular vote in the 2019 federal election where he replaced retired Conservative Dave VanKesteren.

Veteran radio station owner and broadcaster, Greg Hetherington, will run as the Liberal candidate in the riding of Chatham-Kent Leamington.

Liz Vallee, a personal trainer from Chatham-Kent, will run for the People’s Party of Canada.

Chatham-Kent Leamington candidates: