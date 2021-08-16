The Race for Your Vote: Essex

NDP candidate, Tracey Ramsey, is planning to fight back and regain the Essex riding seat she first held in 2015.

Before serving as the NDP’s Critic for International Trade, she was a former line worker at Essex Engine.

In 2019, she lost her seat to Conservative Chris Lewis who was a former councillor for the Town of Kingsville, a business owner and firefighter.

Small business owner and mother of three, Beth Charron-Rowberry, is running for the People's Party of Canada in the riding of Essex.

Essex candidates: