The Race for Your Vote: Windsor-Tecumseh

Another battle between two familiar faces in the riding of Windsor-Tecumseh as the 44th federal election campaigning begins.

Liberal candidate, Irek Kusmierczyk, snatched the seat from New Democrat Cheryl Hardcastle in 2019.

Kusmierczyk, a former Windsor City Councillor, solidified a win over Hardcastle in the last federal election race with 33.4 per cent of the vote while Hardcastle had 32.3 per cent support.

Kusmierczyk also previously worked at a regional accelerator helping Windsor-Essex grow local technology companies.

Hardcastle held the seat between 2015 and 2019 as the party's critic for Sports and Persons with Disabilities and later critic of International Human Rights.

The pair will also be facing Victor Green who is running for the People’s Party of Canada.

Green was born in England but immigrated to Canada in 1994, residing in Tecumseh for more than 27 years.

He is also a British Royal Navy veteran.

