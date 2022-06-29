The race to replace B.C. Premier John Horgan has begun

B.C. Premier John Horgan ended speculation about his political future when he announced Tuesday that he's making way for a new leader. Now, speculation has started around who could replace him.

David Eby is considered by many to be a frontrunner. At an unrelated news conference, the Attorney General was asked if he'd run.

"I'll obviously be having conversations with my family, my friends, my colleagues (and) the party about how we move forward," he replied.

Those sentiments were echoed by Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon, who told CTV News in a statement: "I've got some family, friends and supporters engagement to do."

Municipal Affairs Minister Nathan Cullen is a former Member of Parliament who has previously run for leadership at the federal level. He was also asked about his ambitions.

"Advice the late Jack Layton gave me at some point in my career was whenever someone asks if you're running for office or leadership say thank you," Cullen said, adding. "And never say never because that's a foolish thing to say, cause you don't know."

Other possibilities include Minister of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship Josie Osborne and Minister of State for Infrastructure Bowinn Ma.

Unlike Horgan’s cabinets – which achieved gender parity – traditionally, leadership races do not.

Carlie Pochynok, account director with Hill + Knowlton Strategies, told CTV News in an interview that a leadership race is a good time to get ideas to the public, even if you don't win the top job.

"It's difficult for any underrepresented community to put their name forward," she noted. "We're really fortunate to live in a province where the space is a little more open."

Any cabinet minister who runs would have to resign their portfolio to enter the race, leaving a lot at stake.

Several cabinet ministers repeated over and over that their focus right now is on government's work and not on their political futures.