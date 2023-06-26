The rain stopped just in time for the 65th Ford Fireworks display Monday

The rain stopped just in time for the 65th Ford Fireworks Monday evening.

It was a suspenseful evening as spectators waited to see if the rain would hold off during the show.

In the end, the showers stopped just in time, setting up a perfect evening of fireworks over the Detroit Riverfront.

For some, there was no better way to watch the show from indoors while helping a good cause.

The Fight Like Mason Foundation held its gala at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts on Riverside Drive.

The sold out event included dinner, music and face painting.

All the money raised from the event will go towards helping fight childhood cancer.