‘The reception was beyond our expectations’: Halifax tourism surpasses pre-pandemic levels

Halifax’s tourism industry is experiencing a period of growth after The North American Indigenous Games and Touchdown Atlantic both brought thousands of people to the city.

On Saturday, more than 11,000 football fans packed Husky Stadium to watch the Toronto Argonauts take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Rider supporters Brian and Allison Morgan were among them.

“It was really hot game day,” says Brian.

The game was still a huge success. The Morgan’s, like many others turned the event into an opportunity to vacation in the city.

“My sister lives here and her husband and we love the city so it’s a great opportunity to come for a few extra days and hang around,” says Brian.

“We knew it was going to be a busy one but honestly the reception was beyond our expectations,” says Brendan Doherty, co-owner of the Old Triangle pub.

The Old Triangle pub is just one of the downtown restaurants and bars that benefited from the influx of fans.

“Without a doubt anything going on in the city is always great. We’ve got a great Wanderers team this year which is always great and busy, but touchdown Atlantic was on another level of people out and about. It was great to see,” says Doherty.

The CEO of Discover Halifax pegs the economic benefit to be around $4 million dollars.

This, coming on the heels of the North American Indigenous Games which was also financial boom to the area.

“The economic impact from the games is estimated at about $27 million,” says Ross Jefferson.

Whether visitors came for football or the Indigenous Games, the benefits are felt beyond the city of Halifax.

“We know when people come and travel whether it’s here or anywhere. They often tag on a few extra days when they come for conferences, they’re tagging on extra days, they’re staying here in Halifax but they’re also travelling throughout Nova Scotia,” says Jefferson.

According to Jefferson, the Halifax is seeing a 17% increase in the amount of hotel nights booked compared to pre-pandemic levels, and tourism infrastructure is doing it’s best to keep up.

“There are more hotels that are being built, of course there are new restaurants and new services that continue to be built. So we’re in a growth mode here in Atlanta Canada and we’re certainly in a growth mode here in Halifax,” says Jefferson.

With the larger events like the North American Indigenous Games and Touchdown Atlantic behind us, attention shifts towards the Busker Festival starting on Wednesday, which will bring more people to the Halifax waterfront.

Cruise ships porting in the city is also expected to have a big impact on the local economy. More than 150 ships are scheduled to stop in Halifax before the season ends on November 9.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.