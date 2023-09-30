'The red tape is gone': Cochrane looks to expand

The Town of Cochrane is looking to grow its community and build the services required to welcome new families.

A number of projects are in the works – including working with a Toronto-area developer to build a new multi-level long-term care home in the region

A development company based in Mississauga is promising to build a state-of-the-art long-term care home that would add 270 beds to the region and it would be the tallest building the town’s ever had.

“It’s a six-storey building that is not only providing services to the long-term care industry, where there is a waiting list; from what I understand of over 300 people. But it’s also providing medical services that our region really needs,” said Cochrane Mayor Peter Poilitis.

The facility would include a commercial floor with a medical clinic, diagnostics centre, pharmacy and retail stores – two other floors may also be reserved for apartments.

The town will have to change some of its bylaws for the build to go ahead.

The care home is slated for construction in a rural part of the community – meaning the company would also have to build its own water and sewer infrastructure.

Politis told CTV News that this is not just about better serving the region; it is also attracting workers and helping local industries grow.

“It’s important for us to bring them and their families with them and their friends with them and their communities with them, and establish that,” he said.

The facility is also expected to create up to 300 jobs.

“For every one job that they’re bringing in, the spin-off will probably build four or five,” said Richard Vallee, a director with the township.

“Those jobs will be able to fill all the homes that we’re planning on building.”

Vallee hinted that there are plans for what he calls a “major housing development.”

Cochrane is also getting a new hotel and is participating in larger efforts to support developments along the Highway 11 corridor with officials saying the key to growing the region is to make it as appealing as possible.

“They’re seeing that the red tape is gone and that we’re welcoming to them,” said Vallee.

Politis called what is happening a once-in-a-generation opportunity.

“We’re all focused on the ability for us, now, to see this generational opportunity, to put ourselves in a position to make the best of it,” he said.

Town staff and officials with the GTA-based development company said they expect construction on the new long-term care facility to start next year with completion sometime in 2026.