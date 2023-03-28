The Regina Pats, an outdoor game, and another attendance record
McMahon Stadium in Calgary has seen plenty of great rivalry match-ups between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders.
But just over 12 years ago, it was the Regina Pats and Calgary Hitmen that squared off on the ice at McMahon, instead of the gridiron.
It was the first-ever WHL outdoor game in Canada.
On that day, 20,888 fans enjoyed balmy zero-degree temperatures and saw a classic matchup between two teams both wearing retro jerseys in honour of years past.
It was a considerably physical contest that saw Regina come out to a 2-0 lead before Calgary would strike back with two goals of their own.
The game would come down to the final minute. And with 37 seconds left, Regina pats Chandler Stevenson got the game-winning goal.
It was a moment fit for a fun outdoor spectacle.
At the time, the event broke a Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and WHL attendance record, while creating another lasting memory for Pats fans.
