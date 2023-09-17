The Reklaws of North Dumfries take home award at the 2023 CCMAs

The Reklaws hosted the Canadian Country Music Awards on Saturday night, and they didn’t leave Hamilton empty-handed.

The North Dumfries duo were nominated for a total of five awards.

Siblings Jenna and Stuart Walker lost four, but scored the Top Selling Canadian Album of the Year for “Good Ol’ Days.”

Some of the other big winners were:

Entertainer of the Year – Jade Eagleson

Album of the Year – Tim & The Glory Boys

Female Artist of the Year – Tenille Townes

Group or Duo of the Year – James Barker Band

Male Artist of the Year – Jade Eagleson

Breakthrough Artist of Group of the Year – Josh Ross

Single of the Year – Right On Time – Lindsay Ell

TD Aeroplan Visa Fans’ Choice Award – James Barker Band

The Canadian Country Music Awards aired Saturday night on CTV.

Did you catch Canada’s Biggest Night in Country Music?Watch the CCMA Awards presented by TD, Today, Sunday September 17, 8 on CTV2! #CCMAs #CCMAAwards pic.twitter.com/EehjUADSb3