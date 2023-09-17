iHeartRadio

The Reklaws of North Dumfries take home award at the 2023 CCMAs


image.jpg

The Reklaws hosted the Canadian Country Music Awards on Saturday night, and they didn’t leave Hamilton empty-handed.

The North Dumfries duo were nominated for a total of five awards.

Siblings Jenna and Stuart Walker lost four, but scored the Top Selling Canadian Album of the Year for “Good Ol’ Days.”

Some of the other big winners were:

  • Entertainer of the Year – Jade Eagleson
  • Album of the Year – Tim & The Glory Boys
  • Female Artist of the Year – Tenille Townes
  • Group or Duo of the Year – James Barker Band
  • Male Artist of the Year – Jade Eagleson
  • Breakthrough Artist of Group of the Year – Josh Ross
  • Single of the Year – Right On Time – Lindsay Ell
  • TD Aeroplan Visa Fans’ Choice Award – James Barker Band

The Canadian Country Music Awards aired Saturday night on CTV.

Did you catch Canada’s Biggest Night in Country Music?Watch the CCMA Awards presented by TD, Today, Sunday September 17, 8 on CTV2! #CCMAs #CCMAAwards pic.twitter.com/EehjUADSb3

— CCMA (@CCMAofficial) September 17, 2023
12