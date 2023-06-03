'The right steps': Sask. RCMP pre-cadet program offers glimpse into policing for Indigenous students

Every year, the Indigenous pre-cadet program at Depot Division in Regina offers a glimpse into the profession of policing. The program’s three week session attracted many Metis, Inuit and First Nations students.

"I knew I wanted to be police officer from a very young age,” Desmond Hunt, a pre-cadet from Pasqua First Nation, told CTV News.

Hunt is one of this year's 25 graduates from the Indigenous pre-cadet training program.

“It's one of our longest running recruit initiatives for Indigenous people,” Maureen Greyeyes-Brant, a corporal with the RCMP, explained.

“It's been around since 1994 ... it’s a way for us to increase the Indigenous representation within the organization."

Greyeyes herself was a graduate of the program all the way back in 1999, and now she works in Ottawa.

Experiences for the pre-cadets include staying in the dorms at Depot Division, dining in the mess hall and all-day training, much like the actual cadet program.

“I want them to have a really good view from many different Indigenous mentors about our careers,” Greyeyes explained.

“So when they do go on to our website and download the application, they know what they're up against."

Truth and Reconciliation and diversification are priorities for the RCMP and the program as a whole.

It’s a factor that Hunt recognizes.

“They're making the right steps and they're really trying and pushing to get those numbers up for Indigenous candidates," he said. "Because nobody knows how to be there for Indigenous peoples on reserve than other Indigenous people who have gone through the struggles of inter-generational trauma."

Inuit throat singing, drumming and singing were all featured at the session’s closing ceremony. As for Hunt, he see’s himself joining the cadet program very soon.