'The right thing to do:' Sobeys reinstates lockdown bonus for front-line workers

Canada's second-largest grocery retailer is reinstating a lockdown bonus for workers in areas with renewed stay-at-home orders.

Sobeys Inc. says the pay bump is "the right thing to do" and that it will run until the end of mandated lockdowns or until the company determines based on "ever-changing circumstances."

The company says the bonus is a temporary program that rewards employees for the amount of time they work during the lockdown period.

Sobeys says the more an employee works during the government-mandated lockdown the more they earn, ranging from $10 to $100 more a week.

For example, an employee that works a 40-hour work week would earn a $100 bonus that week.

The company says the bonus is being paid to front-line workers at Sobeys, Foodland, FreshCo, Farm Boy, Voila by Sobeys, retail support centre employees and certain IGA locations in locked down regions of Quebec.