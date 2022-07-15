The Riverwalk at The Forks is now open

The Riverwalk at The Forks is once again open.

On Thursday, The Forks posted to Facebook to say that crews worked hard to get the area clear, clean and ready for use.

This news comes after an extremely rainy spring and early summer in Winnipeg, which impacted both the Red and Assiniboine Rivers.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that from April 1 to June 19, much of southern Manitoba received near-record precipitation that caused prolonged spring flooding.

The Forks’ Riverwalk spans along the river banks from underneath the Esplanade Riel to the foot of the Manitoba Legislative Building.

- With files from CTV’s Katherine Dow.