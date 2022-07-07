'The road kind of started caving up': Witnesses recount chaotic scene as Saskatoon intersection flooded

Kyle Markusa says a "crunching, crackling" noise was the first sign something was amiss.

Markusa's first concern was for the workers at his business, Progressive Yard Works.

"I walked through the shop, make sure everybody is okay to make sure it wasn't us," Markusa told CTV News.

Next, he headed outside.

"Walking out the doorway and I looked to the right and (saw) immediately there was kind of multiple fissures in the middle of the intersection that were shooting out a lot of water," Markusa said.

Markusa had a front-row seat as the problems escalated at the intersection of Millar Avenue and 60th Street on Monday afternoon.

A vehicle "sheared" off a fire hydrant, according to the city. The resulting gush of water led to flooding and undermined the roadway and water pipes.

"It was obviously apparent that there was something really wrong with the ground," Markusa said.

"I told our guys to grab their vehicles and move them to a safer area."

He said it took 20 to 30 minutes for the water to fill up the intersection to the point where it was lapping up against his shop door.

"During that time, there were multiple cars trying to attempt to drive through … trying to make a shortcut through and stalled out," Markusa said.

"Large semis tried to drive through from north to south and hit the epicentre of the eruption and a lot of trucks bounced."

Markusa said onlookers shouted warnings as an SUV headed towards a spot of the intersection where a large hole had formed beneath the water.

"The guy just kept going and going and going and then, sure enough, (he) dipped down into the middle and then sat there for 20 seconds, kind of in disbelief as to what was happening," Markusa said.

"We're all yelling 'Get out!' so he finally rolled down his window and made his way out and then we just kind of watched the chaos from that point," Markusa said.

"Fortunately the fella got out."

Tate Porter works at another nearby business, Autobox Garage Interiors.

From the vantage point of an office that overlooks the intersection, she said it was possible to see that " the road kind of started caving up."

"We all ran outside and there was water everywhere," Porter said.

"We were all standing right on the corner here and for telling them to stop and one car just went straight through and that's when he nosedived into the hole."