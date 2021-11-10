'The roof flew off the place,' Midland auto shop explosion sends two to hospital

Heavy black smoke and flames could be seen shooting into the morning sky in Midland after an explosion at an auto shop.

CTV News has learned that the explosion happened at Speedy Glass, at the corner of Yonge Street and Highway 93 on Wednesday.

Crews say the call came in just after 8:15 a.m.

"There was a big bang! Doors blew off, and then the roof flew off the place," described Joe Hurdle, who owns the nearby Midas shop.

Hurdle said he and his son rushed over to help two men to safety as the plaza went up in flames.

Witnesses said first responders arrived soon after.

Paramedics confirm they took two patients to the hospital with minor injuries. They say all other occupants were able to escape unharmed.

Police closed County Road 93 from the intersection of Balm Beach Road north to the Huronia Mall entrance. It reopened just before 11 a.m.

The blaze took roughly 30 firefighters to bring under control.

"I would say 90 per cent of the building was involved," said Midland Deputy Fire Chief Ritch Lowell.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation. The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office has been called to assist.

With files from CTV's Kraig Krause