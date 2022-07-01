The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 76 in Sudbury also held Canada Day celebrations.

“It's just a glorious wonderful day for us and to hold it at a legion that represents remembrance and our veterans both deceased and those that are still fighting for us,” said John Goedhuis, of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 76.

There was music and dancing with everyone taking time to honour the dedication of those who fought for the freedoms we enjoy in Canada today at the legion.

More than hundred people were in attendance to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday and were happy to do so in person.

Sudbury’s Mayor Brian Bigger, says the fireworks in the city on Friday night are expected to be spectacular tonight with contributions from the city towards them over the past few years saved for when the show could go on.

“(Today is) all about the freedoms that we have, the inclusivity and the diversity in our community and just reflecting on how great Sudbury is and Canada is,” said Bigger.