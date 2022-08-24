The rules for COVID-19 booster doses for Manitoba children aged 5-11

Manitoba Health has announced children aged five to 11 can now get a Pfizer COVID-19 booster dose.

The province announced the move Wednesday, noting a booster is particularly important for children with an underlying medical condition that places them at high risk of severe illness due to COVID-19.

This will be the third dose of vaccine for most children in this age group, the province said.

It added there should be a minimum six-month interval between the child’s last dose and the booster dose, as per recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization. It is also recommended that kids who are eligible to get a booster dose, but were recently infected with COVID-19, wait three months after their infection to get one.

The province said kids who have not completed their primary series should wait two months after the infection to get their next dose. At minimum, they should be outside of the recommended isolation period and be symptom-free.

Manitoba Health said appointments are currently available at regional vaccine sites, public health offices, pharmacies and medical clinics. Parents and caregivers of eligible children can book appointments directly with medical clinics or local pharmacies through the vaccine call centre at 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC). The online vaccine finder can also help find a location nearest you.

CONVENTION CENTRE VACCINE CLINIC TO CLOSE

The province also noted the regional vaccine clinic at 1680 Notre Dame Ave. will reopen, with first appointments available in mid-September.

Meanwhile, the vaccine clinic at RBC Convention Centre will close around the same time, with the province noting the capacity of both facilities is similar, as they can provide 1,700 immunizations per day if needed.

ROUTINE CHILDHOOD IMMUNIZATION LEVELS RISE AFTER DIP IN 2020

The province also said while there was a decrease in uptake in routine childhood immunizations in March 2020, preliminary data from 2020 shows comparable stats overall to 2017.

Parents and caregivers are advised to speak with their regular health provider to ensure all family members are up to date on their routine immunizations.